'Now is the time to send the Attorney General home,' Ben-Gvir says of upcoming coalition meeting

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in a post to X/Twitter on Saturday night.

"I welcome the important discussion tomorrow at the coalition leaders' meeting. It’s no secret that I’ve been requesting this discussion for several weeks and have been calling for the dismissal of the Attorney General for a long time.

מברך על הדיון החשוב מחר בישיבת ראשי קואליציה. זה לא סוד שאני מבקש את הדיון הזה כבר כמה שבועות ודורש לפטר את היועמ"שית כבר תקופה ארוכה. זה הזמן לשלוח את היועמ"שית הביתה. כרגע יש הזדמנות נדירה ומקווה שתהיה הסכמה של כולם. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) December 14, 2024

"Now is the time to send the Attorney General home. At the moment, there is a rare opportunity, and I hope there will be consensus from everyone," Ben-Gvir stated.