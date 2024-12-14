Jerusalem Post
'Now is the time to send the Attorney General home,' Ben-Gvir says of upcoming coalition meeting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in a post to X/Twitter on Saturday night.

"I welcome the important discussion tomorrow at the coalition leaders' meeting. It’s no secret that I’ve been requesting this discussion for several weeks and have been calling for the dismissal of the Attorney General for a long time.

"Now is the time to send the Attorney General home. At the moment, there is a rare opportunity, and I hope there will be consensus from everyone," Ben-Gvir stated.

