Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef: Also those who do not work are prohibited from serving in IDF

Haredi men who do not work are prohibited from serving in the IDF, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, former Sephardi chief rabbi, was quoted as saying by Israeli media on Sunday.

He explained that his father's brothers all went to the army and became secular.

Opposition head Yair Lapid responded to the remarks in a post on X/Twitter. "A call for draft evasion during wartime, especially from someone who once received a state salary in an official capacity, crosses a red line. It endangers democracy and undermines our future," Lapid wrote.

'Dangerous and illegitimate'

National Unity head, MK Benny Gantz, addressed the comments in a post on X/Twitter, "Refusal to serve and calls for draft evasion are unacceptable, dangerous, and illegitimate—whether they come from a former state attorney or a sitting chief rabbi. Everyone must serve the state."

Asked to respond to the rabbi's comments in an interview with Army Radio, Likud MK Moshe Saada said, "Anyone who violates the law and calls for draft evasion must be investigated."

Spokesperson for the Shas Party, Asher Medina, later stated the remarks contained no "call for refusal to serve," according to Israeli media.