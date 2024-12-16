Houthis launch ballistic missile at Tel Aviv, surrounding areas from Yemen, IAF intercepts

The IAF's 'Arrow' air defense system intercepted a missile that was launched from the Houthis in Yemen on Monday, which activated sirens in Tel Aviv, and surrounding areas, the military announced.

Shrapnel from the interception is reported to have fallen in the West Bank, according to Israeli media.

The IDF added that the missile did not cross into Israeli territory, however, alerts sounded due to concerns over falling debris from the interception.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was giving testimony for Case 4000 in Tel Aviv District Court at the time of the sirens. The testimony continued regardless as the hearing is taking place in an underground hall, Maariv reported.

Magen David Adom said that no reports of injuries or fallen shrapnel were received following the interception.

According to Israeli media, takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport were temporarily suspended but have since been resumed as normal.

Houthi statement

Shortly after the launch, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree released a statement saying that the group had carried out "two military operations, the first targeting a military site in occupied Ashkelon and the second targeting a site in occupied Jaffa."

Additionally, Saree claimed the Houthis had carried out a joined drone operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting sites in southern Israel.

No sirens were sounded in Ashkelon or other areas in southern Israel.

The Houthis sent a ballistic missile into central Israel on December 1, which was similarly intercepted prior to reaching Israeli territory.

However, on the 9 December, the Houthis successfully sent a drone into Israeli territory which crashed into a penthouse balcony of a high-rise building in the city of Yavne with no sirens sounding. No injuries were reported, but the property was damaged.

Since November, the Houthis have fired six ballistic missiles and five drones at Israel.