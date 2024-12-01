IAF intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen over central Israel

Sirens sounded in multiple areas across central Israel following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen, the IDF announced early on Sunday morning.

The IAF intercepted it prior to its crossing into Israeli territory.

A police spokesperson said that Israel Police is conducting scans in the city of Beit Shemesh and surrounding communities to locate fallen remnants of the intercepted missile.

Four people were injured on their way to a protected area in Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, Be'er Ya'akov and Lod, according to MDA. Other people were being treated for anxiety, MDA added. Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, looks on during a rally to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon's Hezbollah, in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2024. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Previous Houthi attacks

Yemen's Houthis have been responsible for several ballistic missile launches towards Israel, including one that struck Tel Aviv in September.

The IDF has previously employed its "Arrow" interceptor to stop the Houthi missiles before reaching Israeli soil.