Otzma Yehudit: We are no longer bound by the coalition

Otzma Yehudit announced that, effective Monday night, it will no longer act in accordance of the position of the coalition, and will act independently, including regarding the budget bill.

"In recent weeks, the coalition members have been acting independently across various areas—ranging from the refusal to bring a proposal to the government this coming Sunday to initiate the dismissal of the Attorney-General, through conducting negotiations for a reckless deal, to harming the budget of the Ministry of National Security and its bodies," OY said.