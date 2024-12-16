Police recommend criminal investigation against three MKs due to Sde Teiman riots

Israel Police have recommended that the State Attorney open a criminal investigation into Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, as well as MKs Nissim Vaturi and Zvi Sukkot for their involvement in the riots and break ins at Sde Teiman base earlier this year, Channel 13 revealed for the first time on Monday.

The three are suspected of rioting and breaking into the base following the uproar after nine IDF soldiers were arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Nukba terrorist.

The police also put forward 14 other citizens for investigation regarding break-ins at Beit Lid base.