Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police recommend criminal investigation against three MKs due to Sde Teiman riots

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police have recommended that the State Attorney open a criminal investigation into Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, as well as MKs Nissim Vaturi and Zvi Sukkot for their involvement in the riots and break ins at Sde Teiman base earlier this year, Channel 13 revealed for the first time on Monday.

The three are suspected of rioting and breaking into the base following the uproar after nine IDF soldiers were arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Nukba terrorist.

The police also put forward 14 other citizens for investigation regarding break-ins at Beit Lid base.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Residents of Syrian Golan villages, rebels transfer Assad weapons to IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 10:42 PM
Russian military begins withdrawing soldiers from Syria - CNN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 10:07 PM
Syrian rebel leader slams Israel's expansion of buffer zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 09:55 PM
Netanyahu meets with Trump's envoy for hostage affairs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 09:29 PM
Family of US activist killed in West Bank says no prospect of US inquiry
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 09:19 PM
US government has communication with HTS over the past week- State Dept
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 09:17 PM
No US gov't organization on the ground for the search of Austin Tice
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 09:14 PM
Israeli delegation travels to Qatar for further talks on hostage deal
By WALLA!
12/16/2024 08:41 PM
Five killed in Wisconsin school shooting, including shooter, police say
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 08:24 PM
Division 98 prepares for combat in Gaza after three months in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 08:01 PM
US has indications N.Korean troops have been killed in Russia's Kursk
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 07:25 PM
UK officials to meet Syria's interim authorities, foreign minister says
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 07:21 PM
Smotrich working to advance judicial reforms in absence of compromise
By ANNA BARSKY
12/16/2024 06:31 PM
IDF confiscates weapons depots, rocket launchers from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 06:19 PM
Russia and Iran have no place in Syria’s future, says EU's Kallas
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 06:13 PM