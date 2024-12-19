'Genocide inversion': NGO Monitor criticizes Human Rights Watch report accusing Israel of genocide

The Jerusalem-based NGO activity monitoring organization, NGO Monitor, criticized the Thursday Human Rights Watch report accusing Israel of committing an act of genocide in Gaza.

Gerald Steinberg, Founder and President of NGO Monitor, said, “This pseudo report is more genocide inversion, built on innuendo, speculation and international legal fiction."

NGO Monitor said that the report erased Hamas's atrocities, saying that HRW, like Amnesty International, which also recently issued a similar report, "is a major source of virulent hate propaganda targeting Israel."