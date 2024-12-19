Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Genocide inversion': NGO Monitor criticizes Human Rights Watch report accusing Israel of genocide

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Jerusalem-based NGO activity monitoring organization, NGO Monitor, criticized the Thursday Human Rights Watch report accusing Israel of committing an act of genocide in Gaza.

Gerald Steinberg, Founder and President of NGO Monitor, said, “This pseudo report is more genocide inversion, built on innuendo, speculation and international legal fiction."

NGO Monitor said that the report erased Hamas's atrocities, saying that HRW, like Amnesty International, which also recently issued a similar report, "is a major source of virulent hate propaganda targeting Israel."

Sirens in northern Israel were false alarm, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 10:59 AM
IDF Arabic spox. Avichay Adraee hits back at Houthi leader on X
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 10:25 AM
PMO document leak case suspect submits request for presidential pardon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 08:23 AM
US: Laser strikes on aircraft in New Jersey soar after drone sighting
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 12:32 AM
PM seeks to appoint Roi Kachlon as deputy civil service commissioner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 09:54 PM
Trump’s pick for top US diplomat Rubio met Blinken on Wednesday, says St
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 09:03 PM
Massive defense bill passes Congress
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 08:57 PM
Bennett, Gallant allegedly discuss forming political alliance - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 07:44 PM
IDF engineers dismantle tunnel in Lebanon, remove weapons in mosque
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 07:30 PM
Trump advisers urge ending environmental reviews for mines receiving US
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 07:22 PM
FM: France has evidence Russia manipulating influencers in France
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:48 PM
Hagari to attend classified briefing before Knesset panel
By BENZI ROBIN
12/18/2024 06:40 PM
France says sanctions, reconstruction aid in Syria will be conditional
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:31 PM
Brazilian judge orders Adele song removed over plagiarism claim
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:24 PM
Israel Meteorological Service warns of high fire index in northern Israe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 06:18 PM