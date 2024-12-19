Sydney man arrested for threats against Jewish nursing home

A Sydney man was arrested on Wednesday for making violent online threats against a Jewish nursing home, according to local sources, statements by the New South Wales Police Force, and Montefiore Residential Care.

The 48-year-old Harris Park man was arrested and charged with publicly threatening violence on grounds of religion and using carriage service to menace, said NSW police, allegedly for posting "a threatening and offensive comment on a social media platform directed towards an aged-care facility in Randwick."

Montefiore responded to reports of an arrest for threatening online comments by increasing security presence at its Randwick, Woollahra, and Hunters Hill campuses, the company said in a Thursday letter to residents and families.