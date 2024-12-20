Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

FAA banning drone flights over New Jersey, New York sites

By REUTERS

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday said it was temporarily barring drone flights over 22 utility locations in New Jersey and plans to impose similar restrictions at sites in New York.

The FAA said the decision to bar drones for 30 days at the New Jersey sites was made in an abundance of caution at the request of federal security agencies after the FAA barred flights over two locations in New Jersey in November.

A frenzy of concern about drones in New Jersey and surrounding states has prompted a dramatic spike in the number of people in the area pointing lasers at airplanes flying overhead, which is illegal and can be dangerous, the FAA said on Wednesday.

Blinken: Ceasefire should 'logically' happen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2024 04:56 AM
Iraqi foreign minister: 'ISIS is expanding its areas of control'
By MAARIV
12/20/2024 04:38 AM
Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 03:51 AM
Biden to meet with Pope Francis in January
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 01:06 AM
US troops in Syria are more than twice as many as stated
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 12:29 AM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Tulkarm terrorist network head in drone strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 09:42 PM
Former UK Labour minister Mandelson picked by Starmer as US ambassador
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 09:37 PM
Top US diplomat Barbara Leaf to head to Damascus - report
By WALLA!
12/19/2024 09:23 PM
PMO Hostage Admin. on deal progress: Conditions have improved, we're hoping for a breakthough
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/19/2024 09:10 PM
Pakistan developing missiles that eventually could hit US
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 08:56 PM
Northern Project Coordinator addresses return of northern evacuees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 08:04 PM
Iraq sends nearly 2,000 Syrian soldiers back home
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 06:33 PM
Shin Bet involved in investigation of Jerusalem resident stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 04:27 PM
Only UN Peacekeepers should be in Golan Heights DMZ, Guterres
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 04:23 PM
Halevi, IDF officials to conclude Oct. 7 eve military probe on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 04:22 PM