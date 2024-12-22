Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police Internal Investigations Dept. summons IPS Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi for interrogation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Prison Service (IPS) Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi was summoned on Sunday for an additional interrogation by the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID), Israeli media reported.

The interrogation is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Yaakobi is suspected of breach of trust and obstruction of an investigation. He allegedly informed West Bank Police Commander Deputy Commissioner Avishai Moalem that a covert investigation was being conducted against him.

Another allegation against Yaakobi involves interference in the police appointment process.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
US has decided to increase activity against Houthis, sources tell 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/22/2024 08:25 PM
Mossad chief urges direct strike on Iran in response to Houthi attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2024 08:21 PM
Some progress made on hostage deal, there are still large gaps
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/22/2024 08:17 PM
IDF reservist seriously wounded in combat in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2024 07:50 PM
Law banning teachers in Israel who got degrees from PA to be voted on
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2024 05:56 PM
Ukraine says Russian forces executed five POWs
By REUTERS
12/22/2024 03:45 PM
Katz warns Hezbollah over ceasefire violations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2024 12:43 PM
Security cabinet to meet in North on Sunday
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/22/2024 12:41 PM
Four killed in helicopter crash at Turkish hospital
By REUTERS
12/22/2024 11:22 AM
Border Police officers arrest 413 illegal residents in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2024 11:16 AM
Hamas official Muhammad Abu Askar killed in Jabalya strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2024 10:24 AM
Minister says Qatar will stop EU gas sales if fined
By REUTERS
12/22/2024 07:18 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Jordan Valley area on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2024 07:16 AM
US fighter shot down in 'apparent case of friendly fire' over Red Sea
By AMICHAI STEIN , REUTERS
12/22/2024 05:39 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.48 strikes South Africa, GFZ says
By REUTERS
12/22/2024 03:09 AM