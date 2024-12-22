Police Internal Investigations Dept. summons IPS Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi for interrogation

Israel Prison Service (IPS) Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi was summoned on Sunday for an additional interrogation by the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID), Israeli media reported.

The interrogation is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Yaakobi is suspected of breach of trust and obstruction of an investigation. He allegedly informed West Bank Police Commander Deputy Commissioner Avishai Moalem that a covert investigation was being conducted against him.

Another allegation against Yaakobi involves interference in the police appointment process.