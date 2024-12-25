PMO claims Hamas statement regarding hostage deal negotiations is false

Israel denied Hamas's Wednesday statement that accused Israel of rejecting a hostage deal due to introducing new terms, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said later in the day.

"The negotiations in Doha have progressed well. We have shown flexibility, but Israel has set new conditions regarding the withdrawal from Gaza, the release of prisoners, and a ceasefire," Hamas claimed on Wednesday. "These new conditions are delaying reaching an agreement."

The PMO responded in a statement, "The Hamas terror organization is lying again, going back on the understandings that have already been reached, and continues to create difficulties for the negotiations.

Despite this, Israel will continue tirelessly in its efforts to return all of our hostages."

Netanyahu recalled Israeli negotiating team

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recalled the Israeli negotiating team from Doha, where they had been for 10 days, for consultations in Israel. Illustrative image of Hamas terrorists. (credit: Canva, MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

A senior Israeli official said the return of the negotiating team to Israel was intended to facilitate a status assessment of the negotiations and determine whether decisions by the political echelon, such as expanding the team's mandate, were necessary.

"The team's return is not being made because of an explosion in the negotiations," said an Israeli senior official.