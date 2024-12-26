FM Sa'ar discusses regional issues, Gaza war, hostages with Japanese FM Takeshi Iwaya

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya had a "good conversation" wherein they discussed Middle Eastern regional issues, including the war in Gaza and the hostages in Hamas captivity, Sa'ar announced in a Thursday X/Twitter post.

"Good conversation with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya. We discussed the regional issues - Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, our hostages," Sa'ar wrote. "I underscored the strategic importance of Israeli-Japanese bilateral relations."