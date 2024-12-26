Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

FM Sa'ar discusses regional issues, Gaza war, hostages with Japanese FM Takeshi Iwaya

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya had a "good conversation" wherein they discussed Middle Eastern regional issues, including the war in Gaza and the hostages in Hamas captivity, Sa'ar announced in a Thursday X/Twitter post.

"Good conversation with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya. We discussed the regional issues - Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, our hostages," Sa'ar wrote. "I underscored the strategic importance of Israeli-Japanese bilateral relations." 

Lebanon hopes for neighborly relations in message to new Syria gov't
By REUTERS
12/26/2024 12:41 PM
Merriam-Webster selects 'menorah' as Word of the Day
By RAQUEL GUERTZENSTEIN FROHLICH
12/26/2024 12:30 PM
Minister Eliyahu says 'nothing more important than Ombudsman dismissal'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2024 12:17 PM
Jerusalem educator arrested sexually assaulting underage students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2024 10:20 AM
IDF conducts counter-terror operation in the West Bank Tulkarm area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2024 08:25 AM
Trump nominates Miami-Dade official as ambassador to Panama
By REUTERS
12/25/2024 10:51 PM
Bethlehem municipality downplays Christmas celebrations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 10:33 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists in Gaza City area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 09:31 PM
Mozambique police commander says 33 dead, 1,500 escaped in Maputo prison riot
By REUTERS
12/25/2024 08:57 PM
Netanyahu at candle-lighting: The Houthis will learn
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 08:16 PM
Nahal Oz observer families to receive access to full recordings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 08:10 PM
Houthis launch drone into Israel, crashes in open area near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 05:56 PM
Judges urge speeding up Netanyahu testimony - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 04:09 PM
Halevi calls to accelerate timeline of investigation into October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 03:35 PM
IDF responds to Syrian protesters with warning fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 03:24 PM