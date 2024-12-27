US THAAD air defense system intercepted Friday morning Houthi missile

The US Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) air defense system intercepted the Friday morning Houthi missile from Yemen along with the Israeli Arrow system, Israeli media reported Friday evening.

The THAAD system was deployed to Israel in October along with its 100-member crew, as part of preparations for another Iranian attack. This interception against the Houthi missile was the first time the THAAD defense system was used in Israel.

In a video published to social media, one of the American soldiers can be heard saying, "I've waited 18 years for this."

"18 שנה חיכיתי לרגע הזה": חייל אמריקני תיעד אמש את היירוט של הטיל החות'י וחשף שהוא יורט באמצעות מערכת ההגנה האווירית "THAAD" האמריקנית@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/awPcYbUpgG — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 27, 2024

Lockheed Martin developed THAAD, and its primary purpose is to intercept and destroy short- and medium-range ballistic missiles in the final stages of their flight. It is comparable to Israel's Arrow 3 defense system.

It operates using a "hit-to-kill" method without a warhead, relying on the kinetic energy generated by the collision with the threatening missile. The system's radar can detect and track missiles and aircraft at distances of over 2,000 kilometers, enabling the interception of missiles within a range of up to 200 kilometers and at altitudes of up to 150 kilometers. Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (credit: HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA/via REUTERS)

The Houthi missile that was fired in the early hours of Friday morning was intercepted before it crossed Israeli territory.

A multi-billion-dollar arms deal

The United States has signed multi-billion-dollar arms deals with Israel and plans to upgrade military infrastructure in the country, including a base in southern Israel and aviation facilities.

“This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran,” the Pentagon said in its announcement that it was deploying the THAAD system to Israel. The announcement came nearly two weeks after Iran attacked Israel with a ballistic missile on October 1.

“It is part of the broader adjustments the US military has made in recent months, to support the defense of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias,” the Pentagon stated.