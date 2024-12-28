Rockets sirens sound in Jerusalem, Dead Sea, southern West Bank due to Houthi missile

Rocket sirens sounded in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, the southern West Bank, and the southern Negev early Saturday morning.

The IDF announced that the sirens were activated following a launch from Yemen, and that a missile was intercepted by the IAF before it could cross into Israeli territory.

No casualties reported

Magen David Adom said that no casualties have been reported so far, and that only one person called emergency services suffering from anxiety.

Saturday's attack comes after several days of late-night projectile launches from Yemen. Notably, one missile crashed into Jaffa last week, injuring approximately 16 people.

Earlier on Friday, reports circled that US and British planes conducted strikes in Sana'a, Yemen. Israeli emergency services work at the scene of a missile strike that was launched from Yemen and landed in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, Israel, December 21, 2024. (credit: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)

US CENTCOM has not made any statement.

This is a developing story.