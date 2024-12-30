Jerusalem Post
IDF Chief of Staff lights Hanukkah candles with injured soldiers at Sheba Hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi lit Hanukkah candles on Monday with injured soldiers from the war in Gaza at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, the IDF announced Monday.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi lights Hanukkah candles with injured soldiers at Sheba Medical Center. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi lights Hanukkah candles with injured soldiers at Sheba Medical Center. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“I often visit the forces in the field, and I know how much stronger our soldiers feel when they hear of your strength and heroism," Halevi said. "Know that the valor you exhibit here makes all of us—the entire IDF—more determined to achieve the objectives of this war."

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi lights Hanukkah candles with injured soldiers at Sheba Medical Center (Video credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF official also praised the hospital's staff for their efforts in treating the injured soldiers.



