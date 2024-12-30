IDF announces death of Sergeant Uriel Peretz in northern Gaza

Sergeant (Sgt.) Uriel Peretz, 23, from Beitar Illit, was killed in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, the IDF announced on Monday.

The IDF also announced that three soldiers were critically wounded and were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

Sgt. Peretz and the wounded soldiers were in the IDF's Netzah Yehuda (97) Battalion in the Kfir Brigade.

Peretz's family has been notified of his death.

Further operations in Beit Hanoun

It was reported last Saturday in the northern Gaza city that the IDF's Nahal Brigade had begun operations against terror targets following intelligence regarding the presence of terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area. The IDF begins operations in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza on September 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF confirmed that soldiers were enabling Palestinian civilians to evacuate the area through designated routes.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard and Sam Halpern contributed to this report.