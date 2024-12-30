'Price they pay for leaving religion': MK Yitzhak Pindrus draws outrage over IDF casualties comment

United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus drew outrage in the public sphere on Monday over comments he made about higher IDF casualties among soldiers from the National-Religious sector of Israeli society. "I can't look them in the eye. But I see the price they pay by leaving the religion," Pindrus said.

Pindrus made this statement while at a conference at the Israel Democracy Institute and said it was for this reason that the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) public doesn't do military service, adding, "That's the answer to the question of why I'm not there," he said, according to Israeli media.