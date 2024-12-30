Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Price they pay for leaving religion': MK Yitzhak Pindrus draws outrage over IDF casualties comment

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus drew outrage in the public sphere on Monday over comments he made about higher IDF casualties among soldiers from the National-Religious sector of Israeli society. "I can't look them in the eye. But I see the price they pay by leaving the religion," Pindrus said.

Pindrus made this statement while at a conference at the Israel Democracy Institute and said it was for this reason that the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) public doesn't do military service, adding, "That's the answer to the question of why I'm not there," he said, according to Israeli media. 

Hamas terrorists seen planting explosives 45 m from Gaza hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 07:18 PM
UNSC convenes emergency session on Houthi attacks on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 05:19 PM
IDF Chief of Staff lights Hanukkah candles with injured soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 05:16 PM
Argentine judge rules charges against singer Liam Payne's manager
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 04:45 PM
Kuwaiti foreign minister, GCC secretary-general arrive in Syria
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 04:27 PM
Police criticizes Finance Ministry for cuts to Counterterrorism Unit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 04:25 PM
Additional NIS 28 million approved for Hesder Yeshivas for 2024
By LIAM ADIVE
12/30/2024 04:03 PM
Syrian foreign minister accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 03:39 PM
First ever woman appointed as director of the Central Bank in Syria
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 03:34 PM
US disburses $3.4 billion in budget aid for Ukraine, Yellen says
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 03:25 PM
Berlin says Elon Musk trying to exert influence over German election
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 01:08 PM
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake felt in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 12:55 PM
Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Tuesday night
By GLOBES/TNS
12/30/2024 09:25 AM
WHO call for ceasefire, stop attacks on hospitals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 09:23 AM
El Al cancels flights to Moscow until end of March
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 09:10 AM