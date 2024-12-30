Jerusalem Post
Gideon Sa'ar: In hindsight, resigning from the gov't is a move I would have avoided

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said he regretted resigning from the government last March in a post on X/Twitter on Monday night, which was a response to media reporting the decision that he allegedly would rejoin the Likud.

"The attack on me over the past day by the opposition, together with their media allies, has reached new heights of lies and cynicism—no small feat," Sa'ar began.

"I resigned from the government last March due to genuine disagreements over the war and the ability to influence decision-making," he said, adding, however, that "in hindsight, it was a move I would have avoided."

He added that, while it may disappoint the public, he is "a right-winger" and "has been [his] entire life, and will remain so."

Sa'ar noted that Prime Minister Netanyahu is leading a "historic campaign in a way that even the fairest among his greatest rivals admit is transforming the Middle East" and took a jab at opposition leader Yair Lapid, suggesting he would be less effective in the role.

