Eyal Golan most popular performer on radio in 2024

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Despite the controversy surrounding Eyal Golan’s sexual conduct, the singer was Israel’s most popular performer on music radio stations in 2024, the Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers in Israel (ACUM) announced on Tuesday.

In its report on the most played songs of the year on Army Radio and the KAN music stations, ACUM said Golan was the most-played male artist, followed by Arik Einstein and Shlomo Artzi. The most-played female performer was Sarit Hadad, with Eden Ben Zaken and Yehudit Ravitz coming in second and third, respectively.

The year’s most-played song was “Superheroes” by Hatikva 6, then “Naughty Body” by Shahar Tavoch and Agam Buhbut.

