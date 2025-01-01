During an operation in the area of northern Rafah, IDF troops in the 4th Brigade, under the command of Division 143, killed Hamas terrorists and destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including a weapons manufacturing facility that contained medium-to-long-range rockets, the IDF announced Wednesday.
IDF troops kill Hamas terrorists, destroy Hamas infrastructure in Rafah
