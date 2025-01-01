New Jersey officials angered after Nazi swastika graffiti found in Fair Lawn school

The discovery of antisemitic graffiti including Nazi swastikas at a New Jersey school drew outrage from Fair Lawn borough officials on December 16.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rui Dionisio announced the discovery of graffiti at a Fair Lawn High School restroom in a letter to the community, assuring that disciplinary action would follow an investigation.

"Such expressions of hate are unacceptable, have no place in our community, and starkly contrast the principles of inclusivity and respect instilled in our schools," said Dionisio.

Fair Lawn Mayor Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich said on December 17 that she was distressed by the news.

"I understand how upsetting this is not just for students, but their families and our wider community as well," Friedberg Rottenstrich said on Facebook. "We must all work together to increase dialogue and understanding if we are to eradicate hate."