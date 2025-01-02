Jerusalem Post
Undercover Border Police officers arrest senior suspect in Nablus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Undercover Border Police officers arrested a senior suspect during a covert overnight operation in Nablus in the West Bank, the police said Thursday morning. 

The operation was guided by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence information. The suspect was arrested at a coffee shop in the heart of Kasbah in Nablus. 

Police further noted that clashes erupted while the forces were exiting the premises, during which explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, and stones were hurled at them. 

The security forces responded with fire and thwarted the suspects, the police added, noting that the senior wanted persons had been transferred for further investigation by the Shin Bet.  

This is a developing story.



