US law enforcement worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks - intelligence bulletin

By REUTERS

US law enforcement and intelligence agencies are concerned about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks following the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans by a US Army veteran, according to a US law enforcement intelligence bulletin published on Friday.

Such attacks "are likely to remain attractive for aspiring attackers given vehicles' ease of acquisition and the low skill threshold necessary to conduct an attack," said the bulletin issued by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the US National Counterterrorism Center and reviewed by Reuters.

The FBI on Thursday said Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Texas native, was "100 percent inspired" by the Islamic State terrorist group to ram a truck into New Year's Day revelers in New Orleans, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens of others.

Israeli hostage deal delegation leaves for Qatar
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/03/2025 04:16 PM
Two officers wounded in Berlin after unknown explosive detonates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 03:48 PM
Police uncover three Torah scrolls stolen from Rishon Lezion synagogue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 02:47 PM
Netanyahu requests cancellation of testimony for next two weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 02:47 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein to visit Middle East next week
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/03/2025 02:32 PM
Syria to establish a government including all Syrian components
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 02:26 PM
64-year-old woman injured in violent incident at Bnei Brak dental clinic
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 12:53 PM
Source to 'Post': Hostage deal negotiations slowly progressing
By AMICHAI STEIN , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:29 AM
Security forces arrest 42 suspects across Central Command region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:08 AM
People reported trapped in building on fire in South Korea's Seongnam
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 10:22 AM
Rail traffic between Ben-Gurion Airport, Jerusalem gradually restored
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 09:58 AM
German FM Annalena Baerbock to visit Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 08:27 AM
US Supreme Court's Thomas will not be referred to Justice Department
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 01:10 AM
Israeli injured after terrorists threw rocks at civilian bus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 12:32 AM
Israeli strike targets facilities in Syria's Aleppo, state TV says
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 11:38 PM