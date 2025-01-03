IDF did not strike Indonesian Hospital in Jabalya, military says

Contrary to reports, the IDF did not strike the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya over the past day and did not damage any essential equipment, the military announced on Friday.

Following reports regarding the evacuation of the hospital, messages were sent to reiterate to officials in the health authorities that there was no need to evacuate the hospital.

The IDF emphasizes that it is not operating to evacuate the hospital. The IDF remains in ongoing coordination with hospital officials in order to enable and facilitate the supply of humanitarian assistance to the hospital.