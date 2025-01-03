Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF did not strike Indonesian Hospital in Jabalya, military says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 3, 2025 18:30

Contrary to reports, the IDF did not strike the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya over the past day and did not damage any essential equipment, the military announced on Friday.

Following reports regarding the evacuation of the hospital, messages were sent to reiterate to officials in the health authorities that there was no need to evacuate the hospital.

The IDF emphasizes that it is not operating to evacuate the hospital. The IDF remains in ongoing coordination with hospital officials in order to enable and facilitate the supply of humanitarian assistance to the hospital.

US law enforcement worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 05:13 PM
Israeli hostage deal delegation leaves for Qatar
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/03/2025 04:16 PM
Two officers wounded in Berlin after unknown explosive detonates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 03:48 PM
Police uncover three Torah scrolls stolen from Rishon Lezion synagogue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 02:47 PM
Netanyahu requests cancellation of testimony for next two weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 02:47 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein to visit Middle East next week
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/03/2025 02:32 PM
Syria to establish a government including all Syrian components
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 02:26 PM
64-year-old woman injured in violent incident at Bnei Brak dental clinic
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 12:53 PM
Source to 'Post': Hostage deal negotiations slowly progressing
By AMICHAI STEIN , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:29 AM
Security forces arrest 42 suspects across Central Command region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:08 AM
People reported trapped in building on fire in South Korea's Seongnam
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 10:22 AM
Rail traffic between Ben-Gurion Airport, Jerusalem gradually restored
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 09:58 AM
German FM Annalena Baerbock to visit Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 08:27 AM
US Supreme Court's Thomas will not be referred to Justice Department
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 01:10 AM
Israeli injured after terrorists threw rocks at civilian bus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 12:32 AM