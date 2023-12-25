Gaza's Indonesian Hospital has traces of two Hamas hostages

The IDF announced Monday night that it had found traces of two hostages on the grounds of the Indonesian Hospital near the Jabalya neighborhood in northern Gaza.

According to the IDF, a yellow Toyota Corolla found in the internal hospital areas belonged to Samar Talalka, who was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 massacre.

In addition, blood connected to an additional unidentified hostage was found inside that vehicle along with pieces of a rocket-propelled grenade.

An Israeli vehicle taken on October 7 found in Gaza's Indonesian Hospital (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF did not provide information about what intelligence it might have regarding Hamas's handling of the second hostage but said that these findings, along with another vehicle found on the hospital grounds that was used in the October 7 attacks, tied the hospital directly to Hamas and the massacre.

Previously, the IDF disclosed videos showing two different hostages being taken into Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. IDF soldiers operate in the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, December 25, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF said that the Indonesian Hospital had been used by Hamas as a meeting and organization place for its terror and military activities.

It said that armed Hamas forces had been observed there during the current war.

Tunnels in hospital vicinity

Like with Shifa, the IDF found tunnels in the close vicinity of the hospital, allowing Hamas forces to come to and leave the hospital grounds without being tracked.

Further, the IDF added that the hospital's dealings with Hamas limited its ability to handle more patients.

Unlike the Shifa and Rantisi Hospitals, where the IDF found large volumes of diverse weapons, the IDF statements and videos did not display any weapons.

It was unclear when the IDF believed that Hamas forces fled the area, including cleaning out any weapons stores that might have been there.