PayPal accused of racial bias against Asian Americans in funding program

By REUTERS

PayPal has been sued by an Asian American businesswoman who accused the digital payments company of racial bias for restricting part of a $535 million investment program to Black and Hispanic applicants, costing her millions of dollars.

Thursday's complaint by Nisha Desai and her New York-based venture capital firm Andav Capital is part of a growing push among some conservatives to curtail diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in corporate America.

Born to and raised by immigrant parents in the Deep South, Desai thought herself a good fit for PayPal's investment program, which the San Jose, California-based company announced in June 2020 to support Black and minority-owned businesses and help address economic inequality.

Desai said she spent 1-1/2 months seeking funding before PayPal stopped communicating, even as the company invested $100 million in 19 venture capital firms led by Blacks and Hispanics.

She said PayPal has told multiple other businesswomen they were ineligible for funding because of their Asian descent.

