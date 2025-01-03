Jerusalem Post
IDF kills teen, wounds others in Nablus area of West Bank, Palestinian Health Min. claims

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An 18-year-old man was killed by the IDF in Balata, a West Bank Palestinian town just east of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Friday.

The Palestinian ministry did not note whether the individual, named Muhammad Madhat Amin Amer, was engaged in armed conflict with the Israeli military prior to his death. Additionally, the IDF has yet to confirm the report. 

Near Nablus, nine people were wounded by Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry later reported. Four of those wounded are reportedly in critical condition.

