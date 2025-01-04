Russia's FSB claims it thwarted terror explosion in Yekaterinburg

Russia's FSB claimed on Saturday it arrested four teenage citizens who were accused of planning to plant bombs across the city of Yekaterinburg, Russian-state news agency RIA reported.

The FSB said it had seized components for a homemade explosive device and that investigators in the Sverdlovsk region had opened a criminal case, agencies reported.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation detained four Russian citizens, born in 2007 and 2008, who share the ideas of a terrorist organization banned in Russia and were planning to commit a terrorist act using a homemade explosive device in places where large numbers of citizens gather in the city of Yekaterinburg," the statement said.

Two of the four teenagers are also alleged to have been involved in an arson incident on a Russian official's car.

Attacks in Russia

While it is unclear which "terrorist organization" Russian authorities referred to, Russia has faced attacks by Islamic State and military responses from Ukraine stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion and ongoing war. Members of security forces carry out a law enforcement operation after multiple attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent, in an undisclosed location in the region of Dagestan, Russia, in this still image from video released June 24, 2024. (credit: National Antiterrorism Committee/Handout via REUTERS)

In 2024, terrorists killed 20 people in Dagestan and over a hundred in a shooting attack on a Moscow concert hall.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev previously implied Ukraine may have been involved in the Moscow attack.

Reuters contributed to this report.