Russia slams UN reaction to terror shooting in Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that a statement about a shooting near Moscow from the office of the UN Secretary-General had been too weak.

She said the statement, which spoke of being saddened by the violence, was insufficient.

Former president of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said, "Terrorists understand only retaliatory terror. No courts will help if force is not countered by force and deaths by total executions of terrorists and repressions against their families."

"If it is established that these are terrorists of the Kyiv regime, it is impossible to do otherwise. All of them must be found and mercilessly destroyed as terrorists, including officials of the state that committed such an atrocity," he told Russian state news agency TASS. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, April 4, 2023. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

International reactions

The White House said that images of shooting in the Russian capital were hard to watch.

"The images are just horrible and just hard to watch and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack," White House spokesman John Kirby said.

The US embassy in Russia warned earlier this month that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow.

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, expressed condolences to the victims of the shooting. Navalnaya wrote on her account on the X social network that all those involved in this crime must be found and brought to justice.