Two Israelis arrested after driving across border into Syria

Northern District police officers arrested two Israelis, residents from Tamra and Bukata, after they drove into Syrian territory and were apprehended by the army.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Police received a report from IDF sources about two suspects captured inside Syrian territory after driving across the border.

The officers arrived at the scene and, after coordinating with military personnel, transferred the two individuals for questioning at the Golan police station.

The suspects are currently being interrogated, and the findings of the investigation will determine the next steps in their legal proceedings.