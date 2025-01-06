Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Building in Sderot sustains direct hit after rocket fire from Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 6, 2025 12:12

A building in Sderot sustained a direct hit after three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Monday. 

Earlier, following the rockets alerts that sounded in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am, at 11:11 a.m. local time, Israel's emergency medical response service, Magen David Adom (MDA), noted that its paramedics had been dispatched to the area of a reported rocket crash. 

MDA said that its paramedics transferred to the hospital a woman in her 60s who had sustained light wounds after being injured while running to a safe area. 

Ten policemen feared killed in bomb blast in central India
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 12:15 PM
German Christmas market attack death toll rises to six
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 10:35 AM
Syria's foreign, defense ministers arrive in UAE, SANA reports
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:43 AM
South Korea police to consider arresting presidential security members
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 08:20 AM
Blinken aims to 'cross finish line' on Gaza ceasefire, hostages deal
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:53 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Sakhnin, Beit Jann local council
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 07:19 AM
Australian actor Guy Pearce sports 'Artists4Ceasefire' pin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 06:32 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missiles, South Korea says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 05:11 AM
Biden says it is awful that Trump is seeking to do away with birthright
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 12:45 AM
Israeli hospitals treat 60 Hamas, PIJ terrorists - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 10:49 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes El Salvador, EMSC says
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 07:44 PM
Tzabar Battalion soldier severely wounded in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 06:28 PM
Police officer arrested for suspected involvement in rape case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 06:18 PM
Inbar Gridinger-Gisler identified as Israeli woman killed in Tanzania
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 05:44 PM
Syrian caretaker government to hike public sector salaries by 400% next month
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 05:27 PM