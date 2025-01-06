Building in Sderot sustains direct hit after rocket fire from Gaza

A building in Sderot sustained a direct hit after three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Earlier, following the rockets alerts that sounded in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am, at 11:11 a.m. local time, Israel's emergency medical response service, Magen David Adom (MDA), noted that its paramedics had been dispatched to the area of a reported rocket crash.

MDA said that its paramedics transferred to the hospital a woman in her 60s who had sustained light wounds after being injured while running to a safe area.