Building in Sderot sustains direct hit after rocket fire from Gaza

A building in Sderot sustained a direct hit after three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Monday.
הירי מעזה: פגיעה במבנה בשדרות(צילום: אבריימי אמזל) @Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/VPFY3ViDWV— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 6, 2025
Earlier, following the rockets alerts that sounded in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am, at 11:11 a.m. local time, Israel's emergency medical response service, Magen David Adom (MDA), noted that its paramedics had been dispatched to the area of a reported rocket crash.
MDA said that its paramedics transferred to the hospital a woman in her 60s who had sustained light wounds after being injured while running to a safe area.