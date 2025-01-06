Jerusalem Post
breaking news
Turkey's Erdogan says end is near for Kurdish militants in Syria

By REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the end of Kurdish militants in Syria was getting closer, and added there was no room for terror in Syria's future after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad last month.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan also threatened to mount a new cross-border operation into Syria against the Kurdish militia if it felt threatened. Turkey, which has carried out several incursions into northern Syria, has made similar warnings before.

"God willing, we have the capacity to do this. Everyone should make their calculations according to this," he said.

Hochstein says he is happy to see IDF withdraw from south Lebanon
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 08:26 PM
Druze Likud member enters Knesset, following Gallant's resignation
By TAL SHALEV
01/06/2025 08:20 PM
Syrian finance minister says foreign debt is around $20 billion-$23 billion
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 08:00 PM
Syria unable to import wheat or fuel due to US sanctions, trade minister says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:42 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran, GFZ says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:30 PM
Portugal reports outbreak of bird flu on farm near Lisbon
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 06:26 PM
World Food Program condemns alleged Israeli shooting of its Gaza convoy
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 06:00 PM
Two IDF soldiers seriously injured in combat in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 05:59 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu approves new security measures in West Bank
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/06/2025 05:49 PM
Trump says he and Xi have been talking through representatives
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 04:12 PM
Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 01:54 PM
Hind Rajab Foundation seeks lawyers to prosecute IDF soldiers, veterans in Thailand - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 01:08 PM
Ten policemen feared killed in bomb blast in central India
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 12:15 PM
Building in Sderot sustains direct hit after rocket fire from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 12:02 PM
German Christmas market attack death toll rises to six
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 10:35 AM