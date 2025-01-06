Turkey's Erdogan says end is near for Kurdish militants in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the end of Kurdish militants in Syria was getting closer, and added there was no room for terror in Syria's future after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad last month.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan also threatened to mount a new cross-border operation into Syria against the Kurdish militia if it felt threatened. Turkey, which has carried out several incursions into northern Syria, has made similar warnings before.

"God willing, we have the capacity to do this. Everyone should make their calculations according to this," he said.