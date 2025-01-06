Jerusalem Post
Venezuela breaks diplomatic relations with Paraguay

By REUTERS

Venezuela's government said in a statement on Monday it will break diplomatic relations with Paraguay and remove its diplomats from the other South American country, a day after Paraguayan President Santiago Pena expressed support for Venezuela's opposition.

The break comes days before Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is set to be inaugurated for his third term, after a contested July election that both he and former opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez claim to have won.

Pena, who is among several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who consider Gonzalez to be Venezuela's president-elect, posted on X on Sunday that he had spoken with Gonzalez via video call and is committed to helping to restore democracy in Venezuela.

 

 

US cyber watchdog agency says no indication breach at Treasury hit other federal agencies
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:54 PM
US issues Syria-related general license, Treasury Dept website shows
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:08 PM
Education Ministry closes gifted classes in light of falling test scores
By URI SELA
01/06/2025 08:42 PM
Hochstein says Israeli army withdrawals from western Lebanon to continue
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 08:26 PM
Druze Likud member enters Knesset, following Gallant's resignation
By TAL SHALEV
01/06/2025 08:20 PM
Syrian finance minister says foreign debt is around $20 billion-$23 billion
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 08:00 PM
Syria unable to import wheat or fuel due to US sanctions, trade minister says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:42 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran, GFZ says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:30 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says end is near for Kurdish militants in Syria
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:09 PM
Portugal reports outbreak of bird flu on farm near Lisbon
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 06:26 PM
World Food Program condemns alleged Israeli shooting of its Gaza convoy
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 06:00 PM
Two IDF soldiers seriously injured in combat in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 05:59 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu approves new security measures in West Bank
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/06/2025 05:49 PM
Trump says he and Xi have been talking through representatives
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 04:12 PM
Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 01:54 PM