Venezuela arrests 125 'foreign mercenaries' including one Israeli - report

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced on Monday that they had arrested 125 "foreign mercenaries," including one Israeli citizen, according to local media.

Cabello said they had been arrested on charges of "sabotage and destabilization."

"125 mercenaries from Venezuela, Colombia, the United States, Peru, Spain, Italy, Uruguay, Ukraine, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Lebanon, Albania, the Netherlands, Israel, Germany, Argentina and Yemen." Israeli media said there was only one Israeli among the arrestees.

Venezuela severed all ties with Israel in 2009 following Operation Cast Lead.