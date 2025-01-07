Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Venezuela arrests 125 'foreign mercenaries' including one Israeli - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced on Monday that they had arrested 125 "foreign mercenaries," including one Israeli citizen, according to local media.

Cabello said they had been arrested on charges of "sabotage and destabilization."

"125 mercenaries from Venezuela, Colombia, the United States, Peru, Spain, Italy, Uruguay, Ukraine, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Lebanon, Albania, the Netherlands, Israel, Germany, Argentina and Yemen." Israeli media said there was only one Israeli among the arrestees.

Venezuela severed all ties with Israel in 2009 following Operation Cast Lead.

New York judge denies Trump's request to delay sentencing in hush money
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 12:10 AM
UN aviation agency investigating reports of possible data breach
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 12:09 AM
US says anti-ISIS operation in Iraq kills coalition soldier
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 11:13 PM
Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrate outside NYU Tisch Hospital in NYC
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 10:51 PM
Suspected bomb explosion kills two people at Nigerian school, police say
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 10:35 PM
Israeli settlers riot in Palestinian West Bank village after terror atta
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 10:18 PM
US cyber watchdog agency says no indication breach at Treasury hit other federal agencies
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:54 PM
Venezuela breaks diplomatic relations with Paraguay
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:15 PM
US issues Syria-related general license, Treasury Dept website shows
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:08 PM
Education Ministry closes gifted classes in light of falling test scores
By URI SELA
01/06/2025 08:42 PM
Druze Likud member enters Knesset, following Gallant's resignation
By TAL SHALEV
01/06/2025 08:20 PM
Syrian finance minister says foreign debt is around $20 billion-$23 billion
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 08:00 PM
Syria unable to import wheat or fuel due to US sanctions, trade minister says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:42 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran, GFZ says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:30 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says end is near for Kurdish militants in Syria
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:09 PM