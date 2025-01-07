Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey says it will mount offensive against Kurdish YPG if group does not meet its demands

By REUTERS

Turkey will carry out a cross-border offensive into northeastern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia if the group does not meet Ankara's demands, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday, while adding that Syria's new rulers must address the issue.

Turkey considers the YPG, which spearheads the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist group linked to Kurdish militants waging a decades-old insurgency against the Turkish state. It has carried out several incursions against the group in the past.

Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Fidan also said President Tayyip Erdogan had given orders for Turkish soldiers to take over the management of prisons and camps in northeastern Syria holding Islamic State members - currently run by the SDF - if the new Syrian leadership is unable to do so.

Netanyahu's attorney unable to find witness to testify on PM's behalf
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/07/2025 08:38 PM
Trump vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 07:50 PM
Syria to take time organizing national dialog, foreign minister says
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 06:32 PM
Netanyahu appoints Miri Regev to lead torch-lighting on Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 05:27 PM
Syiran airport receives first int'l flight since Assad's fall from Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 05:13 PM
Police bomb disposal experts remove rocket remnants from school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 05:11 PM
Police arrest parents on suspicion of purposefully harming their baby
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 03:44 PM
Hamas stands by demand for end to Gaza war under hostage deal
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 03:43 PM
US, Taliban in talks to swap detainees, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 03:19 PM
Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurdish PM that Turkey working to keep Syria secure
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 03:17 PM
US in talks to swap Americans in Afghanistan for Guantanamo prisoners
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 02:21 PM
Former French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen dies aged 96
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 02:09 PM
UK hospitals see 50 hour waits as respiratory illness uptick takes toll
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 01:53 PM
Jordan and Syria to combat arms and drugs smuggling, ISIS's resurgence
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 01:45 PM
Gal Hirsch to meet with US, European counterparts to discuss hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 12:50 PM