Movement for Quality Government calls for criminal investigation into Defense Minister Katz

By MAARIV

The Movement for Quality Government called for a criminal investigation against Defense Minister Israel Katz in response to a Tuesday report from Israeli public broadcaster KAN that stated that Katz had instructed legal counsel to remove from the Defense Ministry's response to the High Court explicit statements from the IDF indicating that it would be able to enlist all eligible haredi recruits within three years.

"A criminal investigation is required against Minister Israel Katz. Defense Minister Katz is working to conceal essential information from the Supreme Court ahead of a decisive hearing—this amounts to obstruction of justice, which could constitute a criminal offense. Katz is trying to hide from the court the fact that the IDF is capable of absorbing all haredi conscripts by 2026."

"The Movement for Quality Government demands that the Attorney General open an immediate investigation on suspicion of obstruction of justice and breach of trust. This is severe criminal conduct that endangers the security of the state and harms reservists for political interests."

