Masked activist destroys wax statue of Netanyahu in Mexico City

A masked protester destroyed a wax statue of Benjamin Netanyahu in the Wax Museum in Mexico City on Tuesday night.

From the video, which was circulated on social media, it appears the protester covered the statue in red paint before attacking it with a hammer. A Palestinian flag is seen lying at the bottom of the statue.

JUST NOW: Activists in Mexico City destroy a wax statue of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with hammers pic.twitter.com/nIVljKUnS2 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) January 8, 2025

The man then told the camera: “Long live Palestine, Long live Sudan, Long live Yemen, Long live Puerto Rico. ”

'Blood of Palestinians'

In a slightly more detailed video posted by BDS Mexico, the activist writes: "I have the responsibility to take down this war criminal because the Wax Museum in Mexico City forgot to cover it with the blood of 40,000 Palestinians."

"I do this by embracing the Jewish people, whom I love dearly, and whose identity has been hijacked by these genocidal [people]."

"These war criminals are not welcome in our city."

The final message reads: "our liberation must come as a collective, or not at all. Death to imperialism."