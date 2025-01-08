WATCH: Undercover police arrest terror suspect in under a minute

Undercover police officers from the Yamas unit arrested a terror suspect in Dheisheh in under 60 seconds on Wednesday, Israel Police reported, sharing footage of the arrest.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Shin Bet and the IDF.

Today, Undercover Border Police officers from our Yamas unit arrested a terror suspect in Dheisheh in under 60 seconds during an intelligence-led operation conducted with the IDF and Shin Bet. The suspect was transferred for further investigation pic.twitter.com/IFS4UUAKLA — Israel Police (@israelpolice) January 8, 2025

The suspect has since been transferred for further questioning.