WATCH: Undercover police arrest terror suspect in under a minute

JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Undercover police officers from the Yamas unit arrested a terror suspect in Dheisheh in under 60 seconds on Wednesday, Israel Police reported, sharing footage of the arrest.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Shin Bet and the IDF. 

The suspect has since been transferred for further questioning.

