ISIS touts credit for New Orleans terror attack - KAN

The Islamic State took credit for the terror attack that occurred in New Orleans on New Year's Day, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Friday.

However, the terror group did not take direct responsibility for the attack, noting instead that its ideology was a source of inspiration for the terror attacks carried out in the West, according to the report.

The attack was a combination of a car ramming and shooting, which left 15 people killed and over 30 wounded. The attacker was killed by police at the scene.