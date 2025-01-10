Jerusalem Post
At least two killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, health ministry says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
JANUARY 10, 2025

A drone targeted a car on the outskirts of the town Tayr Debba in southern Lebanon, shortly followed by an explosion that was heard in the town of Ayta ash-Shaab, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen news outlet.

At least two people were killed and two others wounded in an Israeli strike on Tayr Debba town in southern Lebanon on Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement.

The Hezbollah-owned Al Manar outlet also reported that Israel had conducted a bombing in Ayta ash-Shaab.

The IDF has yet to confirm the reports.

This is a developing story.

