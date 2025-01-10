Carleton U. no longer employing prof. convicted of terror bombing of French synagogue - report

Dr Hassan Diab, a Lebanese terrorist convicted by a French court for his involvement in a 1980 bombing that killed four people and injured 46 outside a synagogue in Paris, is no longer employed by Ottawa's Carleton University, B'nai Brith Canada reported on Thursday.

Following B’nai Brith’s well-publicized advocacy, @Carleton_U has confirmed that Hassan Diab—a man convicted of terrorism-related charges in France for his role in the 1980 Paris synagogue bombing that killed four and injured dozens—is no longer employed at the institution.For… pic.twitter.com/a8w74ibkaM — B'nai Brith Canada (@bnaibrithcanada) January 10, 2025

"We commend Carleton University for taking the necessary steps to rectify this grave misstep, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining an environment that reflects the values of integrity, responsibility, and respect for all students," the Jewish group wrote on X/Twitter.