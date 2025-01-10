Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Carleton U. no longer employing prof. convicted of terror bombing of French synagogue - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Dr Hassan Diab, a Lebanese terrorist convicted by a French court for his involvement in a 1980 bombing that killed four people and injured 46 outside a synagogue in Paris, is no longer employed by Ottawa's Carleton University, B'nai Brith Canada reported on Thursday. 

"We commend Carleton University for taking the necessary steps to rectify this grave misstep, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining an environment that reflects the values of integrity, responsibility, and respect for all students," the Jewish group wrote on X/Twitter. 

30-year-old foreign worker found dead in his Jerusalem apartment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 06:00 PM
Stampede kills three women, injures five kids in Damascus mosque
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 05:57 PM
Eight students wounded in Japanese university hammer attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 04:51 PM
Israel strikes targets in Lebanon, Hezbollah media reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
01/10/2025 04:40 PM
Chinese hackers breached US govt office that assesses foreign investment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 01:29 PM
WMO confirms 2024 was hottest year on record
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 01:00 PM
Lebanese caretaker PM will meet Syria's leader Sharaa in Damascus
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 11:49 AM
Syrian foreign minister says he will visit European countries in coming period
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 11:19 AM
Katz instructs IDF to present plan for complete defeat of Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 10:57 AM
Lebanese caretaker PM says country to begin disarming south Litani
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:44 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes near west coast of Colombia
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:40 AM
China in contact with WHO on respiratory diseases, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:24 AM
Turkey detains pro-Kurdish mayor in southern district, police say
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:20 AM
High Court tells State to answer questions regarding haredi draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 09:51 AM
ISIS touts credit for New Orleans terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 07:20 AM