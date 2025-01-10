Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Texan man arrested after emailing Jewish funeral home about wanting to 'behead' and 'bury' Jews

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Saif Tajiran was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats after he emailed the owner of Houston Jewish Funerals in Bellaire, claiming he wanted to "behead" and "bury" Jews, the Bellaire Police Department reported on Thursday.

"I would like to help bury Jews so speed the process to bury more Jews. Could I get a job? If you hire me I can work fast and I will save you Jews money," Tajiran allegedly wrote, according to local media. "Think of how great this could be! I will save us more time to bury more [Jews!] If you want I can behead more [Jews] and we can become rich together. You know us [Jews] have no morals, values and that we only care about ourselves! Yeshua Yahweh it will be perfect!"

Houthi officials threats Israel on X/Twitter in Hebrew
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 08:18 PM
Malaysia delays trial for Israeli accused of arms trafficking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 07:46 PM
France summons Iranian ambassador over hostages
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 06:11 PM
30-year-old foreign worker found dead in his Jerusalem apartment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 06:00 PM
Professor convicted of terror charges no longer works for Canadian uni.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 05:47 PM
Eight students wounded in Japanese university hammer attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 04:51 PM
Chinese hackers breached US govt office that assesses foreign investment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 01:29 PM
WMO confirms 2024 was hottest year on record
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 01:00 PM
Lebanese caretaker PM will meet Syria's leader Sharaa in Damascus
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 11:49 AM
Syrian foreign minister says he will visit European countries in coming period
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 11:19 AM
Katz instructs IDF to present plan for complete defeat of Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 10:57 AM
Lebanese caretaker PM says country to begin disarming south Litani
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:44 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes near west coast of Colombia
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:40 AM
China in contact with WHO on respiratory diseases, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:24 AM
Turkey detains pro-Kurdish mayor in southern district, police say
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:20 AM