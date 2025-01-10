Texan man arrested after emailing Jewish funeral home about wanting to 'behead' and 'bury' Jews

Saif Tajiran was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats after he emailed the owner of Houston Jewish Funerals in Bellaire, claiming he wanted to "behead" and "bury" Jews, the Bellaire Police Department reported on Thursday.

"I would like to help bury Jews so speed the process to bury more Jews. Could I get a job? If you hire me I can work fast and I will save you Jews money," Tajiran allegedly wrote, according to local media. "Think of how great this could be! I will save us more time to bury more [Jews!] If you want I can behead more [Jews] and we can become rich together. You know us [Jews] have no morals, values and that we only care about ourselves! Yeshua Yahweh it will be perfect!"