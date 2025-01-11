American-Israeli settlers sanctioned by US sue Biden administration

Levi Yitzchak Pilant and Issachar Manne filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden administration on Thursday, alleging the sanctions placed on American-Israelis living in the West Bank violate the constitutional rights to due process and equal protection under the law, according to multiple media reports on Friday.

The suit alleges the financial sanctions, under EO 14115, have only been applied to Jews in the West Bank.

The legal team also argued that the administration's decision to apply the sanctions was based exclusively on evidence provided by anti-Israel groups, and in many cases, they could be demonstrably proven false.

Attorneys with the National Jewish Advocacy Center, Jerusalem-based law firm Zell, Aron & Co., and Marcus & Marcus in Pennsylvania filed the suit in the US District Court of Columbia.

"When you apply a double standard to sanction only Jewish people, and when you punish Jews for the simple act of being Jewish in a place where you do not want them to be, there is a word for that, and it is not pretty," NJAC CEO Mark Goldfeder told Fox News.