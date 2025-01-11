IDF breaks up clashes between Palestinians and settlers in West Bank - report

Riot police and the IDF were forced to use ammunition to break up riots which broke out between Palestinians and settlers in the West Bank on Saturday, KAN reported.

דיווחים פלסטיניים: עימותים בין פלסטינים למתנחלים בכפר יתמא בשומרון, צה"ל ביצע במקום ירי חי והשתמש באמצעים לפיזור הפגנות; על פי סוכנות הידיעות הפלסטינית "וופא", אחד מתושבי הכפר נפצע מירי בכף רגלו@OmerShahar123 pic.twitter.com/ojkOnN0n9l — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 11, 2025

One Palestinian was reportedly wounded after he was shot in the foot, Palestinian Authority-run WAFA reported.