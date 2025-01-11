IAF strikes Hamas command center embedded within school in Jabaliya

The Israeli air force struck Hamas terrorists operating within a command and control complex that was previously the Halawa School in Jabaliya, the IDF announced Saturday afternoon.

Military Intelligence, the Shin Bet, and the Southern Command guided the strike.

The Palestinian civil emergency service said eight people were killed in the strike, according to Reuters.

The terrorists used the command and control complex for planning and executing terror operations.

The IDF said it will continue to act with "strength and determination" against terrorist organizations.