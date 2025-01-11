Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg attends Iran opposition event in Paris

US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, was in Paris on Saturday, attending an event at Paris-based Iranian opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), according to TV footage carried by the group.

Retired Lieutenant-General Kellogg, who is set to serve as Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, postponed a trip to European capitals earlier this month until after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

He has previously spoken at NCRI events, most recently in November, but his presence in Paris, even if in a personal capacity, suggests the group has the ear of the new US administration.