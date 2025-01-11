20-year-old stabbed in Jerusalem's Pat neighborhood

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the Pat neighborhood of Jerusalem on Saturday night.

The assailant reportedly fled the scene. MDA paramedics are treating the 20-year-old, who is mildly wounded, at the scene. He was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The motivation behind the incident is unknown.

MDA paramedic Naama Leibowitz and her husband, MDA EMT Shlomi Leibowitz, said, "We were tens of meters away from the incident when MDA's emergency dispatch center reported the event and dispatched us. We saw the injured person fully conscious and suffering from a stab wound.

"We evacuated him to the hospital in mild and stable condition."

This is a developing story.