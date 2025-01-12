Jerusalem Post
Katz in the West Bank: 'Anyone who deals in Gaza-style terror will be dealt with like in Gaza'

By ANNA BARSKY
Updated: JANUARY 12, 2025 16:21

Defense Minister Israel Katz visited IDF and Border Police units in the West Bank, where he met with the unit's soldiers and commanders to discuss the IDF's operations over the weekend in the area, according to a press statement on Sunday.

He met with senior commanders, including the Central Command Commander, Maj.-General Avi Bluth, the Border Police Commander, and Maj.-Gen. Brick Yitzhak, the West Bank Division Commander, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf.

The defense minister received an overview of the IDF's extensive operation over the weekend in Qabatia and then of the activities of the West Bank Border Police in the refugee camps throughout the West Bank, including the recent operations that led to the thwarting of terrorist cells.

