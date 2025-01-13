‘The American arms embargo endangered IDF soldiers,’ says Israeli minister

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) accused the US of jeopardizing IDF soldiers’ lives by imposing an arms embargo on Israel during a live interview Kol Barama Radio on Monday.

“Due to the arms embargo imposed by the US, our soldiers were put at risk,” Karhi stated.

He expressed optimism about the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, adding, “With God’s help, a new president will give us stronger support, enabling us to achieve our objectives and destroy Hamas.”