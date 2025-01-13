Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US agencies warn of potential New Orleans copycat attack

By REUTERS

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Department of Homeland Security on Monday warned of a potential public safety threat from violent extremists in response to the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"The FBI and DHS are concerned about possible copycat or retaliatory attacks due to the persistent appeal of vehicle ramming as a tactic for aspiring violent extremist attackers. Previous attackers inspired by foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) who have conducted vehicle attacks in the United States and abroad have used rented, stolen, and personally owned vehicles, which are easy to acquire," the agencies said in a statement.

The New Year's Day attack killed over a dozen people after a truck was rammed into a crowd of revelers.

Five soldiers killed in Beit Hanoun may have been by accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 11:23 PM
Arab media claims Hamas requests body of Yahya Sinwar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 10:23 PM
The American arms embargo endangered IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 09:53 PM
Top House Republican says should be conditions on California wildfire aid
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 09:22 PM
Toronto synagogue arsonist who set signs on fire arrested
By MICHAEL STARR
01/13/2025 07:44 PM
Houthis fire missile at Israel as hostage deal looms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 06:46 PM
China, Ukraine loom large for Trump team, Biden adviser tells Bloomberg
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 05:13 PM
Three men indicted for impersonating women, cops, blackmailing men
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 04:44 PM
Israel Railways: Disruptions to train traffic on the coastline
By UDI ETZION
01/13/2025 04:06 PM
Lebanon's Salam wins backing of enough MPs to be named PM, political sources say
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 03:51 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah delays meeting with president, indicating tensions over PM choice
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 03:17 PM
German-Iranian women's rights activist released from Iranian prison
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 12:21 PM
IAF intercepts drone from Yemen in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 08:17 AM
Sirens sound in Netiv Ha’asara, Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 07:53 AM
North Korean troop fatalities and injuries exceed 3,000 in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 06:21 AM